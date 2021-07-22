Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,962.08

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,962.08 ($25.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,055 ($26.85). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 122,765 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,964.92.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

