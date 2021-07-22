Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GTLY opened at GBX 208.24 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.53. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £245.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.42.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

