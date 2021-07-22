Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.45. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

