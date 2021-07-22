Gem Exchange And Trading One Day Volume Reaches $41,012.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market cap of $3.15 million and $41,012.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

