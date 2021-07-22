Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 556 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $91,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $374.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $373.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

