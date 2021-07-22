Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 41,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

