Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 41,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
