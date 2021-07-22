Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 51,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,179,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 14,702.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 292.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 731,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 545,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 84.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 803,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 368,294 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

