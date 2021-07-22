Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.85

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 15877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

