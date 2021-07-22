Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

