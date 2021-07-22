Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 793 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Utah Medical Products worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

