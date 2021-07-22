Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 64.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $125.64 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

