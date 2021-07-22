Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,984 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIM opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

