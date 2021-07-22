Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,914 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

