Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $730.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

