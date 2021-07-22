George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.90

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$124.90 and last traded at C$124.90, with a volume of 3680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.05.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100007 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

