Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

