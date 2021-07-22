Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

