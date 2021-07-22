Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 530 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,895,000. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

