Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 11,247 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

