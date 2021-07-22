Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $136,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $597,118,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

