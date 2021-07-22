Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 424,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 789,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.