Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 97,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,010,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
