Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 97,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,010,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

