Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,563. Globe Life has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.