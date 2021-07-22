Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Trinity Industries worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

