Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368,764 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

RGNX stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

