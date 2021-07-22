Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

