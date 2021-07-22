Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 154.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Gladstone Commercial worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,159.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

