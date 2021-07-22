Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 33,949 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.44.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

