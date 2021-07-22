Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

