Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at $570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $101.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.42.

