Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -352.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.