Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cimpress worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

