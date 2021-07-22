Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 542,875 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 542,875 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

