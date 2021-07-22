Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

