Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,246. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

