Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.44.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$86.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$87.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

