Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 780

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 742.50 ($9.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,158.96. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.