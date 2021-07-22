Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

Shares of GSBC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,915. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $691.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

