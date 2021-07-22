Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,511 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $153.32 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

