Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 340.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 802,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,731,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,707,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,210,000 after acquiring an additional 589,687 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

