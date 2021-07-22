Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.84 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alleghany by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.18 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.45.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

