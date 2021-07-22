Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,425 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

