Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,546 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

