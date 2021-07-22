Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.57.

SPOT stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

