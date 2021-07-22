Griffin Securities Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

