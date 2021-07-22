Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

