Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0008 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000569.

Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

