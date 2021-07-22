H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

