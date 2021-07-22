H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H2O Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The company has a market cap of C$180.76 million and a P/E ratio of 48.48. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.18 million.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total value of C$1,011,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,832,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,343,137.61.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

