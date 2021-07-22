Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.